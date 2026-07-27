Lightweight Dorado V3 electric dirt bike packs swappable battery

Not too long ago, shopping for an electric dirt bike from an American manufacturer meant your options were few and far between. The segment was largely dominated by European innovators like Stark Future and KTM, while homegrown brands focused on electric bicycles or urban commuters.

That finally began to change with Zero’s off-road offerings. Now, slowly and steadily, we’re seeing more and more startups pop up, the latest of which is San Francisco-based Dorado Motorsports.

The company was founded by Erez Frank and Nick Kluger, two people who grew up riding dirt bikes in the Sierra Nevada. The V3 is a proper full-size electric dual sport, and while it may not carry the cachet of an established off-road giant, its spec sheet suggests it's aiming well above its weight.

At first glance, it looks like the V3 ticks many of the right boxes. It features a 36-kW (48-hp) electric motor, an 81-volt electrical architecture, a 7.2-kWh swappable battery, a claimed 80-mph (130-km/h) top speed, and more than 70 miles (112 km) of trail range.

The V3 comes with a 7.2-kWh swappable battery pack Dorado

Those aren't commuter-bike numbers. They're serious off-road credentials designed to appeal to riders who expect motocross-bike levels of performance.

Visually, the Dorado follows the established motocross formula, and that's no bad thing. Rather than reinventing the wheel with futuristic bodywork, it sticks to a familiar silhouette complete with slim body panels, long-travel suspension and a narrow waist that should make it easy to grip with your knees. The 7.2-kWh battery pack is neatly integrated into the frame instead of looking like an oversized suitcase bolted into the chassis, helping the motorcycle retain proportions that feel reassuringly conventional.

The chassis appears equally promising. The V3 boasts premium KYB suspension (what the setup looks like is not yet known as of now) that offers 12.2 in (310 mm) of front travel and 12.5 in (317.5 mm) at the rear. It’s paired with 270-mm front and 240-mm rear hydraulic disc brakes.

Add in a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, 14.1 in (358 mm) of ground clearance, and a wheelbase of 58.5 in (1,488 mm) and the V3 looks every bit like a full-size motocross machine. All of that suggests the company is targeting genuine off-road enthusiasts rather than casual trail riders.

The 37.2-inch (945 mm) seat height might prove too tall for most Dorado

My only niggle in all of its specs is a seat height of 37.2 inches (945 mm). Good luck swinging a leg over the bike, let alone flat-footing it on both sides.

The most impressive number, however, is its weight. Dorado claims the V3 tips the scales somewhere between 230 and 260 lb (104-118 kg) depending on configuration. Even at the upper end of that estimate, it remains remarkably light for a motorcycle carrying a battery of this capacity. Weight has always been one of the biggest challenges facing electric dirt bikes, and keeping mass in check is arguably just as important as increasing power.

Performance-wise, the V3 lands in an interesting spot. Its 48 horsepower won't trouble the likes of the 80-hp Stark Varg, but it comfortably eclipses entry-level electric trail bikes while offering enough output to satisfy experienced riders.

More importantly, electric motors deliver peak torque instantly, meaning the V3 is likely to feel considerably quicker off the line than the horsepower figure alone suggests. As anyone who's ridden a capable electric motorcycle will tell you, it's the immediacy of the power delivery – not the dyno chart – that leaves the biggest impression.

The V3 looks like a solid trail machine Dorado

The V3 also benefits from something that's becoming increasingly important in the electric-vehicle (EV) world: a swappable battery. Rather than waiting hours to recharge during an all-day riding session, you’d have the option of replacing the depleted battery and heading straight back onto the trail. Dorado claims a two-hour charge time on a 220-volt supply, which is respectable, but battery swapping remains the bigger convenience for serious off-road use.

Of course, specifications are only half the story. Electric motorcycles live and die by refinement. Throttle calibration, regenerative braking, controller tuning, battery thermal management and long-term reliability all matter just as much as peak power.

Established manufacturers have spent years fine-tuning these systems, and that's where a newcomer like Dorado still has everything to prove. A great spec sheet can attract buyers; a polished riding experience is what turns them into loyal customers.

Coming to pricing, the V3 comes in at US$10,499, placing it thousands of dollars below the premium end of the segment. It’s even cheaper than the Zero FXE. But then again, you’ve got the likes of the Chinese-born Talaria Komodo, which costs less than half the Dorado V3, so it’s not like there aren’t affordable alternatives.

You get more than 70 miles (112 km) of range Dorado

Of course, the Stark Varg remains the benchmark in this segment, boasting substantially more power, sophisticated ride modes and a growing reputation on race tracks around the world. But not every rider needs 80 horsepower on a motocross circuit.

For trail riding, weekend adventures and club-level competition, the Dorado's lower output may actually prove easier to exploit, particularly for less experienced riders. But another hurdle for Dorado might be aftersales support.

Brands like KTM, Yamaha and Honda have spent decades building dealer networks. Stark is steadily expanding its presence. Dorado, meanwhile, will need to convince buyers that it can provide the same level of support once the novelty of launch day fades.

The V3 is priced at $10,499 Dorado

Still, it's hard not to admire what Dorado is attempting. The V3 doesn't arrive with a famous badge or decades of racing pedigree. Instead, it brings a compelling combination of lightweight construction, quality suspension, respectable performance and an aggressive price tag.

Source: Dorado