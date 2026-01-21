$5,000 NAVEE moto is the latest proof that electric dirt bikes are thriving

Once written off as novelties, e-dirt bikes have matured into serious off-road machines – it's the one category that's experiencing the most growth in the two-wheeled EV space. And now, NAVEE has just come up with its first-ever dirt bike.

Just look at Stark Future’s numbers if you don't believe me. The EV company delivered a 77% year-over-year sales growth to more than US$133 million in revenue for the full year of 2025, achieving a growth of 97% in the fourth quarter.

And Stark isn’t the only one benefiting. Just look at how many electric dirt bikes and enduros have launched in the span of the last few weeks alone. From a full-on off-road e-bike for kids aged four to 10, an enduro with a sidecar from the maker of the AK-47, a proper Graham Jarvis electric dirt bike, to Segway's new e-bike that mimics three gas bikes in one.

And now, NAVEE, another known name in the electric mobility space, has just come up with its first-ever dirt bike, the Storm X Pro. Spoilt for options?

Powering the motorcycle is a mid-drive motor that delivers 17 kW (22.7 hp) of peak power and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of peak torque. It boasts a top speed of 59.4 mph (95.9 km/h), which should be more than enough for having fun on trails.

The battery is a 72-V/40-Ah 21700 Li-ion unit from Samsung that takes around four hours to go from zero to full charge. As for range, that battery pack is good for around 75 miles (120 km). But that’s only when you ride constantly in Eco mode, which is about 15.5 mph (25 km/h), per NAVEE.

Now I don’t expect folks to get this and limit the bike at that speed, so in the real world, you can expect that range to drop down while pulling on that throttle hard around off roads. But if it were to offer 60 miles (around 100 km) on a single charge, I say it would be enough for what the bike is intended. But that’s only me hoping.

It rides on a high-strength steel tubular frame that sits on a suspension system that offers high and low-speed compression damping with 7.87 inches (2 mm) and 3.34 inches (85 mm) of travel at the front and rear, respectively. As a whole, the bike weighs 150 lb (68 kg) – which is actually right on the sweet spot.

Elsewhere, braking comes in the form of a 220-mm hydraulic disc at the front and a 203-mm hydraulic disc at the rear. The bike rides on a 19/18-inch wheel setup, while boasting IP65 waterproof ability.

There’s a lower trim, simply called the Storm X, that comes with a similar range but is powered by a smaller motor producing 10 kW (13.4 hp) of peak power and 287 lb-ft (390 Nm) of peak torque with a slightly lower 53.1-mph (85.4-km/h) top speed.

Both these trims are pretty simple electrics at their core. Mostly bare bones, with minimal clutter and rider aids – how dirt bikes should be. And for $4,999, it’s a sweet deal.

At that price point, it sits underneath more premium offerings like the over-$10,000 Stark Varg. It is rather pit against Zero’s affordable XB that costs $4,395, the $4,400 SurRon Light Bee, and the recently-released $6,000 Talaria Komodo. It’s an all-out electric dirt bike brawl out there!

But if anything, all of this competition is the latest reminder of just how far the segment has come. Sharper performance, trail-ready hardware, and designs that are not just nice to stare at but equally built to be ridden hard, these electric motorcycles reflect a broader shift in the off-road world.

