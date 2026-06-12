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Motorcycles

This 'beginner' electric moto costs $38K, and I'm confused

By Utkarsh Sood
June 12, 2026
This 'beginner' electric moto costs $38K, and I'm confused
The Novus One isn't priced like a beginner motorcycle at all
The Novus One isn't priced like a beginner motorcycle at all
View 5 Images
The Novus One isn't priced like a beginner motorcycle at all
1/5
The Novus One isn't priced like a beginner motorcycle at all
The Novus One boasts a 0–30 mph time of under 2 seconds
2/5
The Novus One boasts a 0–30 mph time of under 2 seconds
Charging through a fast charger takes you from 0 to 80% in 1.5 hours
3/5
Charging through a fast charger takes you from 0 to 80% in 1.5 hours
The Novus One weighs all of 266 lb (121 kg)
4/5
The Novus One weighs all of 266 lb (121 kg)
The Novus One costs €31,951.50 (around US$38,000) for the top-spec model
5/5
The Novus One costs €31,951.50 (around US$38,000) for the top-spec model
View gallery - 5 images

Usually, when you’d talk about beginner motorcycles, you’d think of lightweight, low-speed, and most importantly, low-cost options – of which there are plenty. In the electric segment, although prices jump a bit compared to their ICE counterparts, entry-level e-motos largely follow the same script.

Not this one, though. For starters, the Novus One is priced at €31,951.50 (around US$38,000). That’s not the kind of money I see beginner riders shelling out for a motorcycle.

Granted, there’s a more affordable “Founder’s Edition” that costs €25,347 (around $30,000), but even that’s not exactly cheap by any stretch of the imagination. So what’s happening here? Is there some kind of tech we’re seeing for the first time on motorcycles? Or the use of precious metals that we're not aware of?

The Novus One boasts a 0–30 mph time of under 2 seconds
The Novus One boasts a 0–30 mph time of under 2 seconds

Well, let’s look at all that the motorcycle offers. For starters, the Novus One is positioned between an e-bike, a scooter, and a motorcycle. It apparently combines the lightness of an e-bike, the maneuverability of a scooter, and the performance of a motorcycle.

The design is what grabs your attention at first sight. That hollow body does indeed look cool, but it’s not like we haven’t seen it before. What’s definitely cool is the fact that the monocoque frame, swingarm, fork, and rims are all made entirely of carbon fiber.

It doesn’t sport any fairing like a traditional motorcycle, following what Novus calls a "one-piece" design language. The frame itself weighs just 15 lb (6.9 kg) while being more rigid than conventional steel or aluminum frames. That results in the motorcycle weighing a total of 266 lb (121 kg).

Powering the One is a high-torque (295 lb-ft / 400 Nm) transverse flux hub motor from GKN, which boasts “unequalled torque density and efficiency.” This essentially translates to performance that “easily surpasses comparable 125cc machines,” capable of speeds up to 80 mph (130 km/h) and a 0–30 mph (48 km/h) time of under 2 seconds.

Charging through a fast charger takes you from 0 to 80% in 1.5 hours
Charging through a fast charger takes you from 0 to 80% in 1.5 hours

That motor is paired to a 5.5-kW battery that offers anywhere between 80 and 93 miles (130 and 150 km) of range. As for charge times, you can go from 0 to 80% in 1.5 hours through fast charging, or 2.5 hours through a basic charger.

Keep in mind, Novus offers the One in two trims: The Base model that’s limited to producing 7 kW (peak) of power, with a top speed of 56 mph (90 km/h) and a range of up to 193 miles (50 km). Then, there’s the God, which produces up to 25 kW of power for a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h) and a range of about 83 miles (135 km) per charge.

What's fascinating is that the Novus One's actual performance lands surprisingly close to bikes costing one-third as much. An $8,000 Ryvid Anthem or a $10,000 Maeving RM1S will deliver broadly similar urban usability, while the $12,500 Zero FXE absolutely demolishes it on power-per-dollar. Step up to the $10,000 LiveWire S2 Del Mar, and you're looking at more than double the horsepower for almost less than a quarter of the money.

The Novus One weighs all of 266 lb (121 kg)
The Novus One weighs all of 266 lb (121 kg)

Part of that expansive cost is down to one key reason. Everything from development, design, and assembly is done in Braunschweig, Germany. Then, most of the components are predominantly sourced from Europe: carbon fiber from Austria, the motor from Switzerland, the chassis from Belgium and Italy, and the battery from the Czech Republic.

Currently, you can go ahead and configure and order the bike if you’re in Europe. There’s also a broad market launch planned in the days to come, with a plan to launch in countries like the USA and the United Arab Emirates by 2027.

And even though it looks cool and approachable, is largely beginner-friendly with modest performance, manageable weight, and a focus on urban mobility, I’d still have doubts about going for the Novus One. That’s because it carries a price tag that plants it squarely in the same financial universe as exotic motorcycles, high-end adventure bikes, and even a few sports cars. For $38,000, most riders aren’t shopping for a first motorcycle; they’re shopping for a dream motorcycle.

The Novus One costs €31,951.50 (around US$38,000) for the top-spec model
The Novus One costs €31,951.50 (around US$38,000) for the top-spec model

And to be fair, it doesn’t look like Novus has built this for the average Joe. The carbon-fiber monocoque frame, minimalist aesthetic, and boutique production approach make it feel more like something you'd find in a modern art gallery than a dealership showroom. Viewed through that lens, the sticker price starts to make a little more sense – though not necessarily any easier to justify.

And maybe that’s why I’m still conflicted. I can appreciate the engineering, admire the craftsmanship, and understand the appeal of owning something few people will ever see in the flesh. But calling it a beginner motorcycle feels a bit like calling a limited-edition Swiss watch a starter timepiece.

Source: Novus

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MotorcyclesElectric MotorcyclesElectric VehiclesZero MotorcycleslivewireMost-Expensive
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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