Shipping container transformed into unique space-saving home

It's amazing how much mileage architects manage to get from the humble shipping container, with notable designs ranging from large apartment buildings and offices, to tiny houses. This example of the latter skillfully squeezes a comfortable home for two into a single shipping container.

The Teeny Tiny Haus was designed by Backcountry Containers and is based on a single standard shipping container. This means it has a modest length of 20 ft (6 m) and a width of just 8 ft (2.4 m), which works out as roughly the size of a smaller European tiny house like Baluchon's Cardabelle. To put that into perspective, it's also under half of the length of the Olivia Summit, by Tiny Mountain Houses, for example.

The big metal box has been painted a uniform orange and modified with a corrugated metal porch area with some seating and a table to expand living space outdoors. Additionally, multiple windows as well as large double glass doors have been added, helping fill the interior of the home with natural light.

The Teeny Tiny Haus' kitchen is simple, reflecting its use as a vacation home Amy MacDonald/Last Stand TX

That interior features a mostly open layout, all arranged on one floor. This is the same approach taken by Madeiguincho's Cargo and works well with the small footprint. Its central area is taken up by a simple kitchen, reflecting its use as a vacation home, with a small fridge, a microwave, and some other basics. There's also a dining table and some seating nearby.

The bedroom area includes a double bed and some storage space. Since there's no sofa installed in this model, it can double as a daybed and general hangout area, and there's a wall-mounted TV nearby plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit.

There's just one separate room in the Teeny Tiny Haus, which is the bathroom. This contains a walk-in shower, a sink, and a toilet.

The Teeny Tiny Haus includes a double bed that can double as a daybed, since there's no sofa installed in this model Amy MacDonald/Last Stand TX

The Teeny Tiny Haus is located in Stonewall, Texas, as vacation rental on Airbnb. The container home is part of the larger Last Stand TX vacation rental development.

Source: Last Stand TX