Top 10 tiny houses that transform to beat the squeeze

By definition, tiny houses pretty much always involve working around constraints, but some designers have found clever ways of making a small home feel like a larger one. From elevating beds to expanding sections to sliding walls and even entire roofs, these 10 homes transform to get maximum use out of a compact space.

We've rounded up a selection of the most interesting examples, each one taking a different approach to making a small home punch above its weight. Several expand or open, while others use moving furniture or adaptable interiors to maximize functionality.

As usual, most of the homes are located in North America, but our roundup also includes examples from Europe and Australia.