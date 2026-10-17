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Tiny Houses

Top 10 tiny houses that transform to beat the squeeze

By Adam Williams
October 17, 2026
Top 10 tiny houses that transform to beat the squeeze
La Tête dans les étoiles, by Optinid, is one of our picks for the top 10 transforming tiny house designs
La Tête dans les étoiles, by Optinid, is one of our picks for the top 10 transforming tiny house designs
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La Tête dans les étoiles, by Optinid, is one of our picks for the top 10 transforming tiny house designs
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La Tête dans les étoiles, by Optinid, is one of our picks for the top 10 transforming tiny house designs

By definition, tiny houses pretty much always involve working around constraints, but some designers have found clever ways of making a small home feel like a larger one. From elevating beds to expanding sections to sliding walls and even entire roofs, these 10 homes transform to get maximum use out of a compact space.

We've rounded up a selection of the most interesting examples, each one taking a different approach to making a small home punch above its weight. Several expand or open, while others use moving furniture or adaptable interiors to maximize functionality.

As usual, most of the homes are located in North America, but our roundup also includes examples from Europe and Australia.

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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