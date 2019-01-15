Narrowing down our choice among sea vehicles was much easier than with land vehicles, partly because there was a more limited number of water vessels on show and partly because one of those vessels was very much the largest and most impressive: the Furrion Adonis. This smart yacht showcases an Alexa-like personal assistant system designed for luxury travel, seamlessly delivering news, travel updates and onboard assistance at a simple voice command ... or even by simply recognizing your face and taking it from there. The system is all "sea" for now, but Furrion reckons that it could easily be adapted to other segments, including motorhomes and houses.