France lost its mantle as the world's leading producer of cars more than a century ago, and the country that gave us both the Grand Prix and the Concours d'élégance, for a long time had neither.
In recent years, there has been a resurgence of both, with the French Grand Prix returning to the F1 calendar in 2018 and the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille beginning in 2014. The now biennial concours event was held for the fifth time on Sunday 30 June 2019 and has rapidly evolved into one of the most prestigious in the world.
The quality of the cars at Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille is world class, demonstrated amply by the last winner in 2017, a 1936 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, which went on to win the Peninsula Classics Best-of-the-Best Award in February 2018. And each year the crowds and the number of manufacturers involved at Chantilly has grown.
The move of the Peninsula Classics Best-of-the-Best finale from Pebble Beach to Paris has added further momentum to the fast-growing Retromobile show, and rise of both Retromobile and Chantilly reflects the latent potential of the automotive heritage abundant in France.
Most importantly for a concours event, the venue of the Château de Chantilly is second to none. Domaine de Chantilly is one of the jewels in the crown of France's cultural heritage, and houses the intact treasures of a 19th century prince, the second largest collection of paintings after the Louvre, a priceless library of illuminated manuscripts and a museum, all set among three separate gardens totaling 115 hectares. The entirety of this magnificence came from Henri d'Orléans, the Duke of Aumale. The Duke left no heirs, so he willed his domain and its precious collections to the French Institute so that it would be opened to the public.
Just 30 minutes north of Paris, in the spectacular and historic surroundings of one of France's most renowned castles, the event seems destined to make theConcours d'élégance French again, just as it was when Paris was the epicenter of the world's automotive industry. The term dates back to the 17th-century, when aristocrats paraded horse-drawn carriages in the parks of Paris during summer weekends and holidays, with contests for the most elegant horse-drawn carriage emerging. When carriages became horseless, the Concours d'élégance' as we know it was born.
The fifth running of the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille saw 16 automotive manufacturers attend: Abarth, Alpine, Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, DS, Ferrari, Honda, Lexus, McLaren, Pagani, Porsche, Renault, Tesla and Volkswagen.
Most importantly, the event is beginning to become a launching pad for hyper-exclusive machinery. The image above shows a number of the exotic cars displayed at Chantilly, many of them for the first time in a public event.
Concept cars and important hypercar debuts are the stars of international motor shows and less than a handful of concours events have risen to the heights of being able to attract concept car debuts. This year Chantilly numbered several world debuts among its classes, most notably the DS X E-Tense, a front-wheel-drive electric sports car with exquisite lines.
For road use, DS has limited the power to 400 kW (540 horsepower), but there's also a track mode, where 1,000 kW (1,360 horsepower) is available. The car comes with rock solid credibility, as much of the technology in the car comes from DS Performance, the same technical team behind the Formula E DS TECHEETAH team.
The DS TECHEETAH team is leading both the Formula E driver and manufacturers points table with just one round to go of the 2018-19 Championship calendar, and the team's points lead is large enough to suggest that both titles will be held by France a fortnight from now in the most hotly contested and most relevant motorsport championship in the world.
Concours d'Elegance Best of Show
By far the most significant debut at Chantilly was the McLaren Speedtail. While the DS X E-Tense is a concept, the McLaren Speedtail is a significant new model from a very significant performance car manufacturer, and the Speedtail appears at this early stage to be the spiritual successor to the legendary McLaren F1 road car.
McLaren has created a new class for the Speedtail, which it has dubbed the Hyper-GT class. The exact details of the hybrid powertain have not yet been disclosed, other than it delivers 1,036 hp to the rear wheels and propels the 3,153 lb (1,430 kg) car to 186 mph (300 km/h) in 12.8 seconds (four seconds faster than the P1), and has a top speed of 250 mph (403 km/h). It is almost certainly the most aerodynamically advanced road car ever produced.
At US$2.25 million, the Speedtail is surprisingly cheap for what it is, and how visually arresting it is in the flesh. That might look like a normal roof from the images, but it is actually one continuous piece of glass, and that has never been done before in a production automobile.
To emphasize that McLaren's aerodynamic and technological tour-de-force is much more than a list of impressive numbers, the Speedtail did something never before done at a concours event, taking best in show at its first outing as a production automobile. The paint was specified by McLaren as being Saragon Quartz, with an Oxblood aniline leather and nubuck interior.
The three-seat Speedtail's streamlined body was shown at Chantilly with McLaren's Contour Pack of aero parts fitted. The kit includes the front wheel covers, splitter, diffuser, cowl and engine cover.
The Fashion Show
One of the advantages of debuting a car at a concours rather than an auto show is that the car is driven, albeit slowly, and the other is that everyone gets to see it from every angle without having to muscle their way through a rugby scrum at a car show to get a brief glimpse of an inanimate object.
At Chantilly Arts et Elegance Richard Mille, the cars move around in the magnificent setting of the chateau, accompanied by models dressed by major fashion houses.
For example, the models around the McLaren Speedtail were dressed by fashion designer Paule Ka, and the Volkswagen I.D. Buggy model was dressed by Ann Demeulemeester.
Similarly, each major model was accompanied by models dressed by a specific haute couture designer: Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation (Ronald Van der Kemp); the BMW Vision M Next (Talbot Ruehnof); Bugatti "Voiture Noire" (Max Mara); DS X E-Tense (Eymeric François); Honda E Prototype (Yohji Yamamoto); Lexus Concept LC Cabriolet (Rochas); and the Renault EZ-Ultimo (Guy Laroche).
Hence the parade of showstoppers was doubly so as it was also a fashion show catwalk. The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este began the practice of elegantly dressed fashion models accompanying the cars onto the red carpet at presentation time, but Chantilly Arts & Excellence Richard Mille has taken it to the ultimate expression of elegance and high fashion. That is, of course, unless the innovative organizers think of something else which can be added to the show, and given the first five events, that's likely.
Concours d'Elegance Public Best of Show
While the 2019 Best of Show award at Chantilly went to the McLaren Speedtail, the 2019 Best of Show award, voted by attendees at the event, went to the I.D. Buggy by Volkswagen. That the public would choose the I.D. Buggy is a sign that Volkswagen is on the right track with its MEB-based architecture upon which the I.D. Buggy, the fifth electric concept car based on the platform, is built.
Volkswagen has already announced that its MEB-based EV architecture and powertrain will be opened up to external manufacturers, either low-volume automotive couturiers, all the way through to high volume manufacturers. Ford is the first of the big names to announce it will use the MEB architecture to develop new vehicles, and there undoubtedly will be more.
Hence, it is possible, perhaps probable, that the thriving global coachbuilding industry that once existed for exclusive car bodies, may be resurrected. The once glorious wares of carrossiers, carrozzeria and coachbuilders such as Figoni et Falaschi, Karmann, Vanden Plas, Franay, Hibbard & Darrin, Saoutchik and Kellner may find modern day equivalents, and those still in existence may find trade booming once more as fully functional bare chassis become abundant once more.
110 years of Bugatti
One of the many birthdays celebrated at the event was 110 years of the Bugatti marque. In 1919, Ettore Bugatti took a last minute stand at the Paris Motor Show, displaying three cars using his SOHC four-valve, four-cylinder 1,368cc engine. The Type 13 pictured above was one of them, and it proved a fitting contrast at Chantilly to the most expensive new car in the world, Bugatti's $12.3 million La Voiture Noire.
La Voiture Noire has an 8-liter engine that produces 1,479 horsepower (1,103 kW) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque from its W16 engine, retuned for this special car. A big hit at the recent Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, La Voiture Noire and the Type 13 nicely book-ended the marque's spectacular history, complemented by a 1928 Bugatti Type 37A and a 1994 Bugatti EB110 GT (1994), and representing all three phases of the French marque. Bugatti exhibited examples of all its current range.
50 years of the Porsche 917
It's now 50 years since the Porsche 917 was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show, with its 520 hp, 4.5 liter, 12-cylinder boxer engine and seemingly impossibly light (42 kg /93 lb) spaceframe chassis. Literature at the time quoted the price a