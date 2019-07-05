Most importantly for a concours event, the venue of the Château de Chantilly is second to none. Domaine de Chantilly is one of the jewels in the crown of France's cultural heritage, and houses the intact treasures of a 19th century prince, the second largest collection of paintings after the Louvre, a priceless library of illuminated manuscripts and a museum, all set among three separate gardens totaling 115 hectares. The entirety of this magnificence came from Henri d'Orléans, the Duke of Aumale. The Duke left no heirs, so he willed his domain and its precious collections to the French Institute so that it would be opened to the public.