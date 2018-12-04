New Atlas spent the bulk of last week attending the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, which opened to the public over the weekend and runs through Sunday, December 9. The show is a bit more low-key than in past years, but it still has its fair share of major car debuts and appearances, bringing together more than a century of automotive design. The cars of this year's show include classics from the deep past, modernized icons of the present, and visions of the near and distant future.

