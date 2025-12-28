© 2026 New Atlas
Compact, transforming, spacious, and solar: Top 10 tiny houses of 2025

By Adam Williams
December 28, 2025
Compact, transforming, spacious, and solar: Top 10 tiny houses of 2025
As 2025 comes to a close, we're showcasing our pick of the year's top 10 tiny houses - including the Spruce here, by Backcountry Tiny Homes
As 2025 comes to a close, we're showcasing our pick of the year's top 10 tiny houses - including the Spruce here, by Backcountry Tiny Homes
The Genesis V2, by Dragon Tiny Homes, is a very compact tiny house for two that starts at US$39,500
The Genesis V2 includes a very small lounge area that can fit a chair or two
The Genesis V2's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Genesis V2's interior has a floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m)
The Genesis V2's loft-based bedroom has a low ceiling
The Shadow, by Modern Tiny Living is a compact tiny house that maximizes its available space with a remarkably effective interior layout
The Shadow's living room has lots of integrated storage, including an underfloor hatch
The Shadow's U-shaped sofa seats six and can be converted into a guest bed
The Shadow's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Shadow's kitchen includes an oven and induction stove
The Dogwood, by Mustard Seed Tiny Homes, is a gigantic tiny house, having a length of 52 ft (15.8 m)
The Dogwood's kitchen has lots of cabinetry and, thanks to its increased width, has a layout that's more like a full-sized home than a tiny house
The Dogwood's interior is very spacious and light-filled
The Dogwood's kitchen includes a central island, a dishwasher, oven and cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Dogwood's upstairs area is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Tiny House Lux, by ODA Architects, is a 3D-printed tiny house that measures 47 sq m (505 sq ft) and is arranged on one floor
Tiny House Lux's walls were built using a Coral 3D printer, which extruded a cement mixture in layers to build up the shell of the house
Tiny House Lux has lots of integrated storage space
Tiny House Lux includes a kitchen and living room, as well as one bedroom and a bathroom
Tiny House Lux's bedroom includes a double bed that stows away when not in use and a small desk area to serve as a home office
The Spruce, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a very compact tiny house that sleeps two, plus guests, and is fronted by a small balcony
The Spruce's balcony is very small but suitable for up to two people to enjoy some fresh air
The Spruce's kitchen is very simple and basic, though can be upgraded at extra cost
The Spruce's loft bedroom has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
The Spruce's composting toilet can optionally be exchanged for a flushing model
The Nano Micro House is a seriously small tiny house for two that has a length of just 11.5 ft (3.5 m)
The Nano Micro House's bedroom is reached by a ladder attached to the wall, and features a double bed and a low ceiling
The Nano Micro House's bathroom features a soaking tub and shower
The Nano Micro House's compact living area can be had with a small sofa
The Nano Micro House's kitchen includes a four-burner propane-powered stove and an oven
This recently completed off-grid tiny house, by Tru Form Tiny, provides a luxurious interior suitable for living and working
The living room includes an L-shaped sofa with integrated storage, plus a small wood-burning stove
The kitchen includes a dishwasher and a stone sink
The kitchen is spacious and includes full-size appliances
The main bedroom is located in the gooseneck (raised) area of the tiny house and includes a double bed and lots of storage space
The Gunyah, by Häuslein Tiny House Co. has an optional porch, which expands living space significantly
The Gunyah's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Gunyah's living room can optionally be fitted with a double bed
The Gunyah's kitchen includes a dishwasher, induction cooktop, fridge, and a sink
The Gunyah tiny house includes a compact loft-style bedroom with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Sofia, by Vagabond Haven, is an off-grid space-saving tiny house for two that doesn't break the bank
The Sofia's bed features integrated storage space and furniture that slides out
The Sofia's interior measures just 172 sq ft (16 sq m)
The Sofia's kitchen contains a microwave oven, a sink, a choice of induction or gas cooktop, and a small fridge
The Sofia's living area includes a small wood-burning stove, which should be sufficient to heat the home
The Augustine, by Backcountry Containers, is a shipping container-based tiny house that can fit an ATV or similar small vehicle in its garage, depending on how it's configured
The Augustine's interior is finished in pine walls, with vinyl flooring, and shiplap ceiling
The Augustine's interior includes an open living space with a kitchen, living room, and dining area
The Augustine's garage area can be used to host vehicles or as a bedroom with either a double bed or bunkbeds
The Augustine's garage area opens up directly to the outside
As the year nears its end, it's high time to take a look back at the best tiny houses of 2025. From high-end spacious models suitable for a family, to those that are modest in both size and cost, here's a look at the most interesting examples of small living we've seen over the last 12 months.

Our selection of the best tiny houses we've featured in 2025 attempts to show the variety of the small living scene. We're not being too strict with our definition of "tiny house" here, and we include everything from plus-sized massive homes that break the small living mold, to ultra-compact abodes that showcase interesting ideas and impressive affordability.

Check out each model in the gallery and read on below for more information on every example.

The Genesis V2, by Dragon Tiny Homes, is a very compact tiny house for two that starts at US$39,500

Dragon Tiny Homes recalls the small living movement's affordable roots with its Genesis V2 model. The compact tiny house provides a petite and simple towable home for US$39,500.

At just 16 ft (4.9 m) long, it's definitely on the smaller side even for a tiny house, but still manages to squeeze in a modest living area, a functional kitchen, and a bathroom. Storage nooks are tucked away too, and a loft bedroom is installed, sleeping up to two.

The Shadow, by Modern Tiny Living, is a compact tiny house that maximizes its available space with a remarkably effective interior layout

One of the major challenges with downsizing is the lack of available storage. Modern Tiny Living tackles this head-on with the Shadow, which packs an extraordinary amount of storage into its 24 ft (7.32 m) length.

The raised living room is its most interesting feature, seating up to six people and hiding a ton of storage under the floor and in built-in drawers. The rest of the layout includes a well-proportioned kitchen, a bathroom, and a loft bedroom accessed by a storage-packed staircase.

The Dogwood, by Mustard Seed Tiny Homes, is a gigantic tiny house, having a length of 52 ft (15.8 m)

There are spacious tiny houses and then there's the Dogwood, by Mustard Seed Tiny Homes. This enormous residence is easily the biggest small dwelling we've seen so far, with a floorspace of 750 sq ft (almost 70 sq m) and a length of 52 ft (15.8 m), which is around the size of some smaller brick-and-mortar homes.

The interior is as roomy as you'd expect and looks more like a small apartment than a tiny house. It has two downstairs bedrooms, one of which even has its own optional en-suite bathroom. There's also a loft space too, which can be used for storage or as a third bedroom for guests.

The Tiny House Lux, by ODA Architects, is a 3D-printed tiny house that measures 47 sq m (505 sq ft) and is arranged on one floor

With 3D-printed architecture gaining ground, we're seeing more experimental small homes pop up. One such example is a non-towable tiny house that has been printed in a single week.

Tiny House Lux is designed by Luxembourg-based ODA Architects to help tackle housing shortages. It's situated on an awkward plot with a width of 11.5 ft (3.5 m), and a depth of 58 ft (17.7 m). Human builders were also involved and finished off the home with a roof, windows, and more. Its interior is arranged on one floor and has generous glazing, offering a comfortable layout for two people.

The Spruce's balcony is very small but suitable for up to two people to enjoy some fresh air

Though it has a length of just 24 ft (7.3 m), the Spruce, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, maximizes its limited space well and even includes a neat balcony that offers a little outdoor space.

The living room includes a sofa bed and storage, with a dining/office table nearby. Also on the ground floor is a snug kitchen and bathroom. A storage-integrated staircase leads to the loft bedroom, which has a low ceiling and double bed, along with access to that balcony.

The Nano Micro House is a seriously small tiny house for two that has a length of just 11.5 ft (3.5 m)

Though the Nano Micro House isn't quite the smallest tiny house we've ever seen, it's close – and at $22,900, it's also among the cheapest. It comes in at just 11.5 ft (3.5 m) in length and has a functional interior for two.

Listed on the Tiny House Marketplace, the Nano Micro House's interior contains a snug living area, with space for a chair, plus a basic kitchen. The bathroom surprisingly makes space for a soaking tub, while the bedroom is upstairs in a typical loft with a low ceiling.

This recently completed off-grid tiny house, by Tru Form Tiny, provides a luxurious interior suitable for living and working

This unnamed model, by Tru Form Tiny, has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) and has a luxurious interior that lets its owners live and work wherever they want.

The tiny house runs off-grid with solar panels and has a spacious layout, with a sofa and a desk for remote working. The kitchen boasts a dishwasher and seating for two, while the bathroom has an incinerating toilet. The bedrooms are also quite large and the main bedroom hosts the model's second home working area.

The Gunyah, by Häuslein Tiny House Co., has an optional porch, which expands living space significantly

The Gunyah, by Häuslein Tiny House Co., is one of the smallest models on our list at 16.5 ft (5 m). Despite this challenging footprint, it sleeps up to four people and can be configured with multiple options, including different layouts, a porch, and off-grid capability.

Its kitchen is simple, with a breakfast bar for two, while its living room can be configured as a downstairs bedroom and host a double bed, depending on the owner's needs. Upstairs is the bedroom proper. The Gunyah is currently up for sale from $72,000 and also comes in a rental version.

The Sofia, by Vagabond Haven, is an off-grid space-saving tiny house for two that doesn't break the bank

The Sofia, by Vagabond Haven, is a superb example of clever space-saving design. The pint-sized tiny house only measures 172 sq ft (16 sq m), but squeezes in a livable interior for one or two people to live full-time off-grid.

The bed is the star of the show with this model. In addition to serving as, well, a bed, it transforms into a dining table and bench seating, plus it has integrated storage. Elsewhere in the home lies a small kitchen and a loft space that's suitable for storage. This one starts at just $32,000.

The Augustine, by Backcountry Containers, is a shipping container-based tiny house that can fit an ATV or similar small vehicle in its garage, depending on how it's configured

Backcountry Containers' Augustine packs a lot of flexibility into a 40-ft (12.2-m) shipping container and serves as both a tiny house and a garage space that can be used to house people or vehicles.

The living room contains a large sofa, a dining table and chairs, but the space can also be turned into a bedroom. The tiny house has a kitchen and a bathroom too, plus the garage. This is suitable for an ATV, or something similar. Or it can be set up as a master bedroom or have multiple bunkbeds fitted, depending on requirements.

