Top 10 tiny houses that embrace off-grid freedom

One of the major appeals of tiny houses is the freedom that they can offer. Off-grid tiny houses take this idea a step further, allowing their owners to live independently wherever they choose to park them. Here are 10 of the best.

For this selection, we've focused mostly – but not exclusively – on smaller towable models, since they embody the go anywhere spirit of off-grid tiny houses the most.

Though energy independence is obviously the main draw – with solar power, water storage, and other systems that allow them to operate away from conventional infrastructure all installed – good design hasn't been sacrificed either. There are some genuinely clever ideas on display, including space-saving furniture, transforming interiors, and ways of opening the home up to the outdoors.

The off-grid tiny houses hail from all over the world, with most of them being located in North America, along with Europe and Australia.