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Tiny Houses

Top 10 tiny houses that are designed for family living

By Adam Williams
September 12, 2026
Top 10 tiny houses that are designed for family living
With its spacious living area and large porch, the Pisgah Park Model is one of our picks for tiny houses suitable for family life
With its spacious living area and large porch, the Pisgah Park Model is one of our picks for tiny houses suitable for family life
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With its spacious living area and large porch, the Pisgah Park Model is one of our picks for tiny houses suitable for family life
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With its spacious living area and large porch, the Pisgah Park Model is one of our picks for tiny houses suitable for family life

There's no getting around the fact that living in a tiny house with a family in tow is going to be a challenge. Still, some models are better equipped than others to make it work. Here, we've picked 10 of the best examples, showcasing clever design and space-saving layouts that are designed to make family life on wheels a little easier.

For this selection, we've thrown any budget concerns out the window. Being simply large isn't enough either, and we've focused on homes that sleep a minimum of three people and have decently proportioned communal areas, space for eating, and good separation, along with plenty of storage.

Obviously, no amount of clever design will fit a Brady Bunch-sized family, but for a small brood it should be doable. The 10 examples hail from all over the world, with the majority located in North America.

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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