Top 10 tiny houses that are designed for family living
There's no getting around the fact that living in a tiny house with a family in tow is going to be a challenge. Still, some models are better equipped than others to make it work. Here, we've picked 10 of the best examples, showcasing clever design and space-saving layouts that are designed to make family life on wheels a little easier.
For this selection, we've thrown any budget concerns out the window. Being simply large isn't enough either, and we've focused on homes that sleep a minimum of three people and have decently proportioned communal areas, space for eating, and good separation, along with plenty of storage.
Obviously, no amount of clever design will fit a Brady Bunch-sized family, but for a small brood it should be doable. The 10 examples hail from all over the world, with the majority located in North America.
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