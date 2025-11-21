Yamaha’s racing intentions are clear as YE-01 e-motocrosser unveiled

Regardless of how you feel about electric two-wheelers, you can’t argue about one thing: the innovation at hand. From hubless wheels to 3D-printed tech, or scooter-motorcycle crossovers to a moped with most of its body invisible, the tech has been at the forefront of e-development.

That has continued to be the trend in the enduro/motocross segment as well. Whether it's KTM with its signature Freeride series, an unbelievably affordable featherweight enduro from Ultraviolette, or a low-voltage German e-motocrosser.

Now, Yamaha wants in, too. The YE-01, first unveiled at this year’s EICMA, shows exactly what the company has its eyes on for the future. Hint: it’s the new MXEP electric motocross racing series, and the YE-01 is the result of Yamaha’s recent strategic partnership with the French company Electric Motion.

That bodes well for the Japanese giant, given that Electric Motion has been somewhat of a household name in the Trial World Championship and the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup. And considering Yamaha's commitment towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this push towards electric motocrossers makes a lot of sense.

I covered the Yamaha XE4 electric enduro sometime back, and many will wonder what happened to that. Well, Yamaha had next to nothing to do with it. It was simply a bolt-on kit by Xtreme Electric MX (XEMX) that converts Yamaha 250 and 450 YZF/YZFX bikes to high-powered electrics.

The YE-01 Racing Concept, as it’s called, is largely based on the 2026 YZ450F. It features the same reliable chassis, KYB fully-adjustable suspension, riding position, and most of the bodywork.

Where it differs is with its liquid-cooled electric powertrain that comes with a hydraulic clutch, developed in collaboration with Electric Motion, which Yamaha claims is "capable of MXGP levels of power."

As for the battery, it's positioned to improve the center of gravity – very similar to the YZ450F, which uses a reversed cylinder head engine layout for the same reason. All to help with the way the bike handles. Yamaha also points to different power modes and rider aids, such as traction control, but there’s no detailed info just yet.

According to Yamaha, "as the project evolves in preparation for the start of the MXEP championship, the development of the YE-01 Racing Concept will continue and various tests will be performed with Yamaha's Motocross Test Riders."

MXEP is a racing category solely devoted to electric motorcycles, with six chosen rounds throughout Europe starting next year. The clock's ticking for the start of the next series, so it’s highly likely we see more electric motocrossers being unveiled in the coming months.

So will we see the YE-01 any time soon? Unfortunately, there’s no timeline being quoted for now. The only thing Yamaha states is that the YE-01 is a live project undergoing ongoing development.

But, at the very least, Yamaha's latest concept – along with upcoming releases from other marques – confirms that the push for electric bikes is as strong as ever. Perhaps manufacturers are eyeing Stark’s "world's fastest electric motocrosser" crown?

