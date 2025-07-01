Tiny cabin brings minimalist function to the Romanian countryside

Tucked into the forested landscape of Valea lui Enache, Romania, the CL02 Cabin by Vinklu is a modern tiny rural retreat that blends sustainable design with quiet architectural restraint. Built on the remnants of an earlier failed project, this 55-sq-m (592-sq-ft) home emerges as a thoughtful reimagining of a traditional annex, now transformed into a seasonal dwelling with contemporary purpose.

The project began with a challenge. Vinklu, a Bucharest-based firm, was brought in after a failed previous build. Working remotely, the studio's first task was to reassess a small family-built annex at the top of the lot. Though structurally weak, its proportions and position were worth preserving.

Instead of demolishing what was were already there, the architects decided to reinforce the original walls with mesh. Furthermore, they added a timber-framed extension, and introduced an interior staircase to reconnect the space with the landscape.

The CL02 Cabin proves that thoughtful design can turn even the smallest spaces into sanctuaries Razvan Drinceanu

Clad in black autoclaved timber, the resulting structure shifts subtly with the seasons; disappearing into the foliage, then re-emerging as light and leaves change.

Inside, the tiny cabin is spread across two levels. The ground floor featuring the entrance, master bedroom, bathroom, and large outdoor terrace. This lower floor is designed with smaller windows for privacy and intimacy. The upper level boasts a vaulted ceiling and panoramic windows that open the living area, kitchen, dining, and lounge towards the forest.

The palette remains minimal throughout, with clean, neutral finishes and understated furnishings allowing the forest to remain the primary spectacle. The upper level also features an additional outdoor terrace, making the compact interior space feel even more expansive and allowing guests to truly feel immersed in nature.

A vaulted ceiling and panoramic forest views give the CL02 Cabin a sense of expansiveness despite its size Razvan Drinceanu

CL02 also stands out for its pragmatic approach to sustainability. By reusing the annex’s base structure, employing local building teams, and integrating some off-site construction methods, Vinklu sought to reduce the environmental footprint of the build.

Overall, the CL02 Cabin offers an elegant, sustainable model for compact rural living. With its sensitivity to site and structure, it doesn’t merely occupy the landscape; it listens to it.

Source: Vinklu