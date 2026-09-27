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Tiny Houses

Living large while going small: Top 10 luxury tiny houses

By Adam Williams
September 27, 2026
Living large while going small: Top 10 luxury tiny houses
The Glass House, by Escape, is one of our picks for the top 10 luxury tiny house designs
The Glass House, by Escape, is one of our picks for the top 10 luxury tiny house designs
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The Glass House, by Escape, is one of our picks for the top 10 luxury tiny house designs
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The Glass House, by Escape, is one of our picks for the top 10 luxury tiny house designs

Think of a tiny house and you're probably picturing something small, humble, and cheap. Such models are definitely available, but nowadays the small living movement tends to skew a little larger. Here, we've picked 10 examples of luxury tiny houses that showcase just how comfortable downsizing can get.

A luxurious tiny house might sound like a bit of an oxymoron, but you'd be surprised. Some of these models approach the size of the brick-and-mortar house I live in, and, in many cases, are more expensive.

If there's one common theme when spending big on small living, it's that obstacles are removed. Forget squeezing into lofts (unless it's for guests) and think more of stretching out in large king-sized bedrooms, spacious kitchens, proper bathrooms, and lots of storage.

The 10 examples come from around the world, though most are located in North America, and they're generally quite recent builds. They're shown here in no particular order.

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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