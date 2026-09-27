Living large while going small: Top 10 luxury tiny houses

Think of a tiny house and you're probably picturing something small, humble, and cheap. Such models are definitely available, but nowadays the small living movement tends to skew a little larger. Here, we've picked 10 examples of luxury tiny houses that showcase just how comfortable downsizing can get.

A luxurious tiny house might sound like a bit of an oxymoron, but you'd be surprised. Some of these models approach the size of the brick-and-mortar house I live in, and, in many cases, are more expensive.

If there's one common theme when spending big on small living, it's that obstacles are removed. Forget squeezing into lofts (unless it's for guests) and think more of stretching out in large king-sized bedrooms, spacious kitchens, proper bathrooms, and lots of storage.

The 10 examples come from around the world, though most are located in North America, and they're generally quite recent builds. They're shown here in no particular order.