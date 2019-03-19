The Geneva Motor Show officially closed its doors for another year on Sunday. With that in mind, we wrap up our coverage with one final photo gallery. Beyond the boundary-pushing performance cars, inventive concept cars and cutting-edge electrified vehicles that set the show floor buzzing, there was an unofficial group of vehicles dedicated to the purest forms of automotive adventure, vehicles ranging from all-terrain supercars to pilgrimage-ready camper vans. If your idea of a proper automobile is less about cutting the shortest route between A and B and more about creating a thrilling and memorable journey between those end points – or no particular end points at all – then these are the Geneva vehicles for you.

