You don't have to cough up nearly three grand of Porsche money to have a lot of fun in a 2019 NY Auto Show-debuted special edition. For around $46,500, each of 800 buyers will have the opportunity to own the new Kia Stinger GTS with a dynamic all-wheel drive (D-AWD) that combines the playfulness of a rear-wheel drive with the reliable pavement-clawing grip of AWD. With three selectable modes, the rear-biased D-AWD system sends between 60 and 100 percent of torque to the rear wheels, managing traction with a mechanical limited-slip differential and updated control logic. Drift mode gives you all 100 percent of the torque at the rear and pauses upshifting so you can drift like a video game champion.